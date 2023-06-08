Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.56

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.64% at $34.10. During the day, the stock rose to $34.235 and sunk to $33.37 before settling in for the price of $34.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAG posted a 52-week range of $31.07-$41.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $477.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $474.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.32.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Conagra Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14, this organization’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 7,036 shares at the rate of 37.04, making the entire transaction reach 260,613 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 94,802. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 06, Company’s EVP & Co-COO sold 45,000 for 38.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,739,610. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,859 in total.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.36, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 110.50.

In the same vein, CAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.04 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.17% that was higher than 17.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.