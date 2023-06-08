Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) last month volatility was 9.43%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) flaunted slowness of -7.07% at $3.55, as the Stock market unbolted on June 07, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.97 and sunk to $3.47 before settling in for the price of $3.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COSM posted a 52-week range of $1.69-$38.75.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.18.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 102 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.46, operating margin was -14.84 and Pretax Margin of -25.93.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cosmos Health Inc. industry. Cosmos Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.00%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,474 shares at the rate of 23.92, making the entire transaction reach 107,018 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,146,434. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,474 for 24.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,239. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,141,960 in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -27.47 while generating a return on equity of -57.13.

Cosmos Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.70%.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, COSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -32.85.

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cosmos Health Inc., COSM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.81% that was lower than 128.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.