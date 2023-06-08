Search
Shaun Noe
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.2298: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 07, 2023, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.12% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.19 and sunk to $0.16 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.03-$0.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1766, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2298.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 11 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -20.38 and Pretax Margin of -68.35.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 1.09% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -54.68 while generating a return on equity of -9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.39 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0427.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.11% that was lower than 227.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) EPS growth this year is 45.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 2.01% at $16.76. During the day, the...
Sabre Corporation (SABR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.34: Right on the Precipice

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) open the trading on June 07, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.69% to $3.44. During the day, the...
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) EPS is poised to hit -0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) flaunted slowness of -6.57% at $0.33, as the Stock market unbolted on June 07, 2023. During the...
