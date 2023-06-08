E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) flaunted slowness of -4.47% at $0.17, as the Stock market unbolted on June 07, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1793 and sunk to $0.1555 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$82.00.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4434, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.9045.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.49%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.16.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -27.76.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0385.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.35% that was higher than 123.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.