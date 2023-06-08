Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.85

Markets

As on June 07, 2023, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.58% to $37.90. During the day, the stock rose to $37.99 and sunk to $37.64 before settling in for the price of $37.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENB posted a 52-week range of $35.02-$47.67.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.29.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Enbridge Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.20%, in contrast to 70.50% institutional ownership.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enbridge Inc. (ENB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.22, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.97.

In the same vein, ENB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enbridge Inc., ENB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.14 million was better the volume of 3.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.80% that was higher than 20.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Most recent

Most popular

