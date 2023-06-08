Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) EPS is poised to hit 0.14 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on June 07, 2023, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) started slowly as it slid -1.04% to $7.60. During the day, the stock rose to $7.70 and sunk to $7.56 before settling in for the price of $7.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOGL posted a 52-week range of $6.99-$15.85.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 19.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 162.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 38 workers. It has generated 29,301,474 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 12,153,868. The stock had 10.96 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.87, operating margin was +36.04 and Pretax Margin of +41.51.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +41.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 162.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.31, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28.

In the same vein, GOGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.79 million was better the volume of 1.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.13% that was higher than 35.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.