Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) EPS is poised to hit -0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 4.65% at $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $1.89 and sunk to $1.74 before settling in for the price of $1.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$4.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $298.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6782, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5731.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 250 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 8,424 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -613,428. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -434.14, operating margin was -7551.28 and Pretax Margin of -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 32.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.18, making the entire transaction reach 31,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,435. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for 2.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 213,104 in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in the upcoming year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 142.30.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.1354.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.66% that was higher than 77.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.