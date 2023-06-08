Investors must take note of Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) performance last week, which was 11.17%.

On June 06, 2023, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) opened at $25.95, higher 3.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.65 and dropped to $25.90 before settling in for the closing price of $25.79. Price fluctuations for DRVN have ranged from $23.35 to $35.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 342.80% at the time writing. With a float of $61.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.02, operating margin of +17.14, and the pretax margin is +3.36.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is 8.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 997,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $23.76, taking the stock ownership to the 2,332,363 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for $24.23, making the entire transaction worth $96,920. This insider now owns 63,101 shares in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.08 while generating a return on equity of 2.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 342.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

The latest stats from [Driven Brands Holdings Inc., DRVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.13. The third major resistance level sits at $27.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.63. The third support level lies at $25.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Key Stats

There are currently 167,560K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,033 M according to its annual income of 43,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 562,470 K and its income totaled 29,750 K.