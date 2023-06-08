Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $16.02: Right on the Precipice

As on June 07, 2023, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.52% to $14.41. During the day, the stock rose to $14.44 and sunk to $13.76 before settling in for the price of $13.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $12.80-$20.49.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $395.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18000 employees. It has generated 342,772 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 31,617. The stock had 8.79 Receivables turnover and 1.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.24, operating margin was +10.88 and Pretax Margin of +10.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 2,938 shares at the rate of 13.45, making the entire transaction reach 39,516 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 173,732. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31, Company’s Global Controller sold 5,017 for 18.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 90,507. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,485 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.22 while generating a return on equity of 31.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.86, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.78 million was better the volume of 2.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.85% that was lower than 41.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.