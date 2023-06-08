MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 3.16% at $33.99. During the day, the stock rose to $34.58 and sunk to $33.235 before settling in for the price of $32.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HZO posted a 52-week range of $25.60-$44.03.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $692.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.11.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3410 employees. It has generated 676,862 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 58,061. The stock had 42.14 Receivables turnover and 1.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.91, operating margin was +11.53 and Pretax Margin of +11.35.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. MarineMax Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 33.07, making the entire transaction reach 165,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,500. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 24, Company’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer sold 10,000 for 34.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 349,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,499 in total.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.75) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +8.58 while generating a return on equity of 28.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MarineMax Inc. (HZO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.77, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, HZO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.12, a figure that is expected to reach 1.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.10% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.15% that was higher than 45.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.