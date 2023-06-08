Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is 6.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) open the trading on June 07, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.71% to $67.06. During the day, the stock rose to $68.665 and sunk to $66.945 before settling in for the price of $67.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $48.43-$74.77.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 8.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 48000 workers. It has generated 640,792 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 180,979. The stock had 5.89 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.36, operating margin was +31.76 and Pretax Margin of +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s EVP, Technology & Products sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 70.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,400,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,340. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 59.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 239,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,660 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 2/27/2023 suggests? It has posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.18, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

[Micron Technology Inc., MU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.73% While, its Average True Range was 2.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.97% that was higher than 40.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

