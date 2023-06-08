Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) 20 Days SMA touch 37.53%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 07, 2023, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) set off with pace as it heaved 5.89% to $32.56. During the day, the stock rose to $32.73 and sunk to $31.32 before settling in for the price of $30.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOD posted a 52-week range of $9.94-$31.04.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.33.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.11, operating margin was +6.81 and Pretax Margin of +5.45.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Modine Manufacturing Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s EVP, CFO sold 15,255 shares at the rate of 30.13, making the entire transaction reach 459,622 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 299,604. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director sold 1,700 for 29.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,802. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,547 in total.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +6.66 while generating a return on equity of 29.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.26, and its Beta score is 2.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.61.

In the same vein, MOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Modine Manufacturing Company, MOD]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.90% that was higher than 60.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.