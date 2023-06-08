NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) EPS growth this year is -265.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) open the trading on June 07, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.23% to $16.75. During the day, the stock rose to $16.85 and sunk to $16.09 before settling in for the price of $16.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NXGN posted a 52-week range of $15.23-$21.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -265.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2783 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.30, operating margin was +0.29 and Pretax Margin of +0.66.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 78.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 32,372 shares at the rate of 20.58, making the entire transaction reach 666,135 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 161,179. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s EVP, Commercial Growth sold 9,783 for 20.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,552. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,469 in total.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.29) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.41 while generating a return on equity of -0.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -265.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 166.27.

In the same vein, NXGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

[NextGen Healthcare Inc., NXGN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.56% that was higher than 26.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.