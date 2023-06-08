No matter how cynical the overall market is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) performance over the last week is recorded 4.97%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 07, 2023, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) set off with pace as it heaved 5.89% to $13.30. During the day, the stock rose to $13.79 and sunk to $12.91 before settling in for the price of $12.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRGB posted a 52-week range of $5.35-$16.50.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -53.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $209.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.68.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24335 employees. It has generated 52,049 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,197. The stock had 42.78 Receivables turnover and 1.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.45, operating margin was -1.33 and Pretax Margin of -6.08.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 70.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s PRESIDENT AND CEO bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 12.91, making the entire transaction reach 193,605 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 384,012. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director bought 4,340 for 12.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,313. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,732 in total.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by $0.82. This company achieved a net margin of -6.14 while generating a return on equity of -188.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -53.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, RRGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., RRGB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.62 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.05% that was lower than 63.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.