OceanPal Inc. (OP) Moves -4.12% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) open the trading on June 07, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.12% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $4.08 and sunk to $3.68 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OP posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$7.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2701, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5404.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.06, operating margin was -1.74 and Pretax Margin of -1.71.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. OceanPal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.74%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.71 while generating a return on equity of -0.52.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanPal Inc. (OP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, OP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60.

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

[OceanPal Inc., OP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.0167.

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. (OP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.35% that was lower than 114.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.