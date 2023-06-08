Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Moves 6.51% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 07, 2023, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) set off with pace as it heaved 6.51% to $11.46. During the day, the stock rose to $11.62 and sunk to $10.795 before settling in for the price of $10.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PTEN posted a 52-week range of $9.70-$19.94.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 2.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 120.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.35.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6500 workers. It has generated 407,322 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,794. The stock had 5.74 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.98, operating margin was +7.54 and Pretax Margin of +6.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 58,335 shares at the rate of 18.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,087,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 273,108. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 16,666 for 16.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,823. This particular insider is now the holder of 331,443 in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 120.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in the upcoming year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.85, and its Beta score is 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.68.

In the same vein, PTEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., PTEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.73% that was higher than 55.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.