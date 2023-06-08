Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) last week performance was 38.14%

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 33.17% at $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4288 and sunk to $0.315 before settling in for the price of $0.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LFLY posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$10.76.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3536, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6746.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 204 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.63, operating margin was -59.13 and Pretax Margin of +10.70.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. Leafly Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.00%, in contrast to 17.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,440 shares at the rate of 0.38, making the entire transaction reach 924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 321,581. Preceding that transaction, on May 09, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,762 for 0.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 667. This particular insider is now the holder of 219,341 in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.70 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.99, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34.

In the same vein, LFLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0515.

Raw Stochastic average of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 144.34% that was higher than 105.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.