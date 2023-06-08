Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) recent quarterly performance of -44.84% is not showing the real picture

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.24% at $0.06. During the day, the stock rose to $0.058 and sunk to $0.0561 before settling in for the price of $0.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$2.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $935.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $833.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.0730, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2884.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 177 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.94, operating margin was -191.73 and Pretax Margin of -215.10.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.28%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -205.15 while generating a return on equity of -23.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.00%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.45.

In the same vein, PBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21.

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.0081.

Raw Stochastic average of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.91% that was lower than 157.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.