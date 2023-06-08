ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) went up 1.42% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) established initial surge of 1.42% at $12.18, as the Stock market unbolted on June 07, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $12.415 and sunk to $11.93 before settling in for the price of $12.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACDC posted a 52-week range of $9.01-$27.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.38.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3664 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.67, operating margin was +19.57 and Pretax Margin of +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ProFrac Holding Corp. industry. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 30.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 25,444 shares at the rate of 12.00, making the entire transaction reach 305,328 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 66,199. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s CLO, CCO & Secretary sold 23,918 for 12.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 287,016. This particular insider is now the holder of 154,387 in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.8) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.89.

In the same vein, ACDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.17% that was lower than 72.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.