ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) 14-day ATR is 0.39: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on June 07, 2023, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.81% to $7.69. During the day, the stock rose to $7.84 and sunk to $7.41 before settling in for the price of $7.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PUMP posted a 52-week range of $6.33-$14.34.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $827.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.05.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 81.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30, this organization’s Director sold 21,000 shares at the rate of 6.89, making the entire transaction reach 144,690 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,094. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,500 for 8.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,778 in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.15, and its Beta score is 2.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, PUMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ProPetro Holding Corp., PUMP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.29 million was lower the volume of 1.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.35% that was lower than 57.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

