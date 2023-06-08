Recent developments with Progyny Inc. (PGNY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.51 cents.

On June 06, 2023, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) opened at $40.18, higher 3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.53 and dropped to $40.10 before settling in for the closing price of $40.14. Price fluctuations for PGNY have ranged from $25.67 to $46.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 74.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -53.70% at the time writing. With a float of $81.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.83 million.

In an organization with 393 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.26, operating margin of +2.97, and the pretax margin is +3.11.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Progyny Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 11,258. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $56.29, taking the stock ownership to the 580,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 41,667 for $38.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,611,680. This insider now owns 73,487 shares in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +3.86 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Progyny Inc.’s (PGNY) raw stochastic average was set at 98.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.58. However, in the short run, Progyny Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.91. Second resistance stands at $42.43. The third major resistance level sits at $43.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.57. The third support level lies at $39.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Key Stats

There are currently 94,407K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 786,910 K according to its annual income of 30,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 258,390 K and its income totaled 17,680 K.