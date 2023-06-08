Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) EPS growth this year is -24.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 07, 2023, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) started slowly as it slid -0.90% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.01 before settling in for the price of $1.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STSA posted a 52-week range of $0.59-$8.08.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $37.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9724, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3828.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 74.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 150,000 shares at the rate of 0.71, making the entire transaction reach 106,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s 10% Owner bought 831,694 for 0.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 525,663. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,440,000 in total.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -94.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in the upcoming year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, STSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., STSA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was lower the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0519.

Raw Stochastic average of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.97% that was lower than 96.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.