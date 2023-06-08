SNPS (Synopsys Inc.) dropped -1.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $448.25, down -1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $450.88 and dropped to $442.74 before settling in for the closing price of $450.16. Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has traded in a range of $267.00-$468.03.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.70%. With a float of $151.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.19 million.

The firm has a total of 19000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.84, operating margin of +23.53, and the pretax margin is +22.00.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Synopsys Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 833,105. In this transaction GC & Corporate Secretary of this company sold 1,831 shares at a rate of $455.00, taking the stock ownership to the 24,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,895 for $439.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,713,310. This insider now owns 16,758 shares in total.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.46) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +19.42 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.02% during the next five years compared to 48.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synopsys Inc.’s (SNPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.93, a number that is poised to hit 2.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Synopsys Inc., SNPS], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.12.

During the past 100 days, Synopsys Inc.’s (SNPS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $389.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $346.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $448.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $453.96. The third major resistance level sits at $457.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $440.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $437.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $432.62.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.32 billion has total of 152,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,082 M in contrast with the sum of 984,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,395 M and last quarter income was 272,910 K.