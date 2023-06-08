TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $120.72K

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) open the trading on June 07, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.05% to $3.08. During the day, the stock rose to $3.45 and sunk to $3.03 before settling in for the price of $3.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNAZ posted a 52-week range of $3.12-$42.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.38.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.90%, in contrast to 15.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 23,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 893,114. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for 1.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 139,377 in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$8 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$7.6) by -$0.4. This company achieved a return on equity of -148.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in the upcoming year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73.

In the same vein, RNAZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -26.52, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)

[TransCode Therapeutics Inc., RNAZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.79% that was lower than 139.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.