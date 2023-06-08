Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $11.42: Right on the Precipice

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) started the day on June 07, 2023, with a price increase of 2.09% at $9.78. During the day, the stock rose to $9.80 and sunk to $9.70 before settling in for the price of $9.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOD posted a 52-week range of $9.35-$16.04.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 454.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.42.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 98103 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.50, operating margin was +10.57 and Pretax Margin of +27.09.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 454.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.11, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, VOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.64.

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.81% that was lower than 30.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.