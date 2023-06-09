Search
Sana Meer
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) as it 5-day change was 12.07%

Analyst Insights

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.19% to $9.10. During the day, the stock rose to $9.41 and sunk to $8.965 before settling in for the price of $9.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOPE posted a 52-week range of $7.42-$15.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1549 employees. It has generated 487,385 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +40.37 and Pretax Margin of +39.21.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Hope Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.83%, in contrast to 87.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s SEVP, Chief Risk Officer sold 3,418 shares at the rate of 9.20, making the entire transaction reach 31,432 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,200. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Director bought 98 for 8.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 801. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,101 in total.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.91 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.57, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.36.

In the same vein, HOPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

[Hope Bancorp Inc., HOPE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.82% that was higher than 47.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

