Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

Analyst Insights

As on June 08, 2023, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) started slowly as it slid -6.00% to $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $1.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACER posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$4.56.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8732, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5599.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.50%, in contrast to 26.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s President & CEO bought 819,672 shares at the rate of 1.22, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,712,529. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Director bought 409,836 for 1.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 483,741 in total.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, ACER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Acer Therapeutics Inc., ACER], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.36 million was better the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.0968.

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.07% that was lower than 156.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

