ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) PE Ratio stood at $28.50: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.65% at $23.26. During the day, the stock rose to $24.07 and sunk to $23.21 before settling in for the price of $24.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACIW posted a 52-week range of $19.68-$29.56.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.93.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3349 employees. It has generated 424,575 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,454. The stock had 1.66 Receivables turnover and 0.45 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.14, operating margin was +14.55 and Pretax Margin of +14.53.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 102.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s Director, President and CEO bought 3,333 shares at the rate of 24.16, making the entire transaction reach 80,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 178,307. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Director, President and CEO bought 39,667 for 23.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 935,641. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,974 in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +10.00 while generating a return on equity of 11.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.50, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.12.

In the same vein, ACIW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.79 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.57% that was higher than 38.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

