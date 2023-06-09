Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.18M

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.71% at $1.39. During the day, the stock rose to $1.435 and sunk to $1.351 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEVA posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$4.64.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $219.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $284.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0976, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6655.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 306 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -101.50, operating margin was -3624.88 and Pretax Margin of -3513.96.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 41.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,851 shares at the rate of 2.02, making the entire transaction reach 72,283 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,824,040. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 52,600 for 2.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,668. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,859,891 in total.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -3513.96 while generating a return on equity of -37.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 67.76.

In the same vein, AEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1147.

Raw Stochastic average of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.78% that was higher than 98.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.