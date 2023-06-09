agilon health inc. (AGL) last month volatility was 4.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.24% to $20.99. During the day, the stock rose to $21.15 and sunk to $20.525 before settling in for the price of $20.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGL posted a 52-week range of $15.00-$29.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $413.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $407.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.64.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 747 employees. It has generated 3,625,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -143,264. The stock had 6.85 Receivables turnover and 1.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.64, operating margin was -4.36 and Pretax Margin of -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. agilon health inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 106.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 94,173,804 shares at the rate of 20.80, making the entire transaction reach 1,958,937,549 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Chief Markets Officer sold 25,000 for 23.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 578,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 79,543 in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

agilon health inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for agilon health inc. (AGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.60.

In the same vein, AGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

[agilon health inc., AGL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of agilon health inc. (AGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.11% that was lower than 53.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.