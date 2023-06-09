AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) last month performance of 0.00% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.23% to $6.60. During the day, the stock rose to $6.6599 and sunk to $6.52 before settling in for the price of $6.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HKD posted a 52-week range of $6.49-$2555.30.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. It has generated 505,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 550,129. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +41.45 and Pretax Margin of +114.24.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +108.79 while generating a return on equity of 7.22.

AMTD Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.90%.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 50.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.88.

In the same vein, HKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.20.

Technical Analysis of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

[AMTD Digital Inc., HKD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.07% that was lower than 69.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.