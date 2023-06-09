Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) last month volatility was 10.89%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price increase of 15.97% at $2.76. During the day, the stock rose to $2.99 and sunk to $2.40 before settling in for the price of $2.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARBE posted a 52-week range of $1.85-$7.87.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $181.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.10.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 141 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.52, operating margin was -1357.15 and Pretax Margin of -1151.38.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.33%, in contrast to 32.30% institutional ownership.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1151.38 while generating a return on equity of -62.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 60.50.

In the same vein, ARBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.66% that was lower than 117.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.