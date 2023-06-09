Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) 20 Days SMA touch -18.38%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price increase of 11.47% at $0.08. During the day, the stock rose to $0.086 and sunk to $0.075 before settling in for the price of $0.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSFC posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$1.68.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -332.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1166, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4878.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 35 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -9.68, operating margin was -45.56 and Pretax Margin of -103.35.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.70%, in contrast to 4.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 1,672 shares at the rate of 0.44, making the entire transaction reach 736 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,005. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director bought 1,493 for 8.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,333 in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -103.35 while generating a return on equity of -344.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -332.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, BSFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.97 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.0126.

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.04% that was lower than 157.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.