Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) is 3.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -13.04% to $1.60. During the day, the stock rose to $1.94 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COEP posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$21.42.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -261.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5420.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.11%, in contrast to 55.10% institutional ownership.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.28) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -101.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -261.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, COEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)

[Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., COEP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.2443.

Raw Stochastic average of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.81% that was higher than 105.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.