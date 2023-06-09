ConocoPhillips (COP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.32

As on June 08, 2023, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) started slowly as it slid -0.26% to $104.54. During the day, the stock rose to $105.57 and sunk to $102.59 before settling in for the price of $104.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COP posted a 52-week range of $76.24-$136.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 21.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.21 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $123.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $102.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $111.64.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 9600 workers. It has generated 8,271,789 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,960,000. The stock had 11.42 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.70, operating margin was +32.63 and Pretax Margin of +35.92.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. ConocoPhillips’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 83.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 102.08, making the entire transaction reach 102,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 849. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s Director bought 4,800 for 103.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 494,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,600 in total.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.05) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +23.69 while generating a return on equity of 39.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.30% and is forecasted to reach 10.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ConocoPhillips (COP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.34, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.92.

In the same vein, COP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.54, a figure that is expected to reach 2.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ConocoPhillips, COP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.76 million was lower the volume of 6.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.00% While, its Average True Range was 2.68.

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips (COP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.72% that was lower than 34.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.