Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) EPS growth this year is 95.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights

As on June 08, 2023, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.88% to $16.02. During the day, the stock rose to $16.20 and sunk to $15.87 before settling in for the price of $15.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPNG posted a 52-week range of $10.51-$21.38.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 53.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.58 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.55.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 63000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 326,708 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,461. The stock had 114.41 Receivables turnover and 2.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.88, operating margin was -0.54 and Pretax Margin of -0.45.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Coupang Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 80.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s insider sold 940 shares at the rate of 16.47, making the entire transaction reach 15,482 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 264,813. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Director sold 1,000,000 for 15.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,370,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,651,928 in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.45 while generating a return on equity of -4.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coupang Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in the upcoming year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.96.

In the same vein, CPNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coupang Inc., CPNG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.77 million was better the volume of 7.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.80% that was lower than 40.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

