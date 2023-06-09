Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.53 million

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) flaunted slowness of -0.83% at $21.50, as the Stock market unbolted on June 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $21.58 and sunk to $21.025 before settling in for the price of $21.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUZ posted a 52-week range of $18.06-$34.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.79.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 286 employees. It has generated 2,665,350 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 583,192. The stock had 4.23 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.06, operating margin was +23.07 and Pretax Margin of +21.97.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cousins Properties Incorporated industry. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 111.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 36,975 shares at the rate of 24.93, making the entire transaction reach 921,602 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,814. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 6,095 for 25.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,068. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,241 in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +21.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.17, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.01.

In the same vein, CUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cousins Properties Incorporated, CUZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.45% that was higher than 38.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.