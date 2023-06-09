CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) latest performance of -0.47% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.47% to $27.53. During the day, the stock rose to $27.88 and sunk to $26.78 before settling in for the price of $27.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVI posted a 52-week range of $22.60-$41.26.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.76.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1470 employees. It has generated 7,412,245 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 314,966. The stock had 33.17 Receivables turnover and 2.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.81, operating margin was +9.44 and Pretax Margin of +7.35.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.04) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +4.25 while generating a return on equity of 85.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in the upcoming year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.90, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.85.

In the same vein, CVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Going through the that latest performance of [CVR Energy Inc., CVI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.22% that was higher than 48.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.