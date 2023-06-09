Search
Shaun Noe
Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) average volume reaches $579.83K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.45% to $2.72. During the day, the stock rose to $2.80 and sunk to $2.69 before settling in for the price of $2.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOUG posted a 52-week range of $2.55-$6.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -106.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $223.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.98.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 957 workers. It has generated 1,207,274 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,610. The stock had 18.77 Receivables turnover and 2.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.78, operating margin was -0.15 and Pretax Margin of +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Douglas Elliman Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 61.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 10, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 3.99, making the entire transaction reach 399,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,876,341. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 10, Company’s Director bought 40,000 for 3.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 157,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 135,587 in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -106.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, DOUG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Douglas Elliman Inc., DOUG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.22 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.42% that was higher than 57.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

