Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $400.80K

As on June 08, 2023, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) started slowly as it slid -5.74% to $13.46. During the day, the stock rose to $14.255 and sunk to $13.07 before settling in for the price of $14.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DYN posted a 52-week range of $4.75-$15.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $747.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.24.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 87.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 7,441 shares at the rate of 13.33, making the entire transaction reach 99,189 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 92,655. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s official sold 7,318 for 13.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 97,549. This particular insider is now the holder of 322,483 in total.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -54.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 213.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.75 in the upcoming year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89.

In the same vein, DYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dyne Therapeutics Inc., DYN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.42 million was better the volume of 0.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.42% that was lower than 65.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.