Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Moves 0.97% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 08, 2023, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.97% to $10.41. During the day, the stock rose to $10.45 and sunk to $10.18 before settling in for the price of $10.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EC posted a 52-week range of $8.48-$16.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 23.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $221.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.22.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Ecopetrol S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.89, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, EC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ecopetrol S.A., EC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.86 million was lower the volume of 2.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.28% that was lower than 47.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.