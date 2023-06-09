Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.07M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.08% to $2.82. During the day, the stock rose to $2.90 and sunk to $2.74 before settling in for the price of $2.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELEV posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$5.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.58.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Elevation Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.00% institutional ownership.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.59) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -100.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in the upcoming year.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65.

In the same vein, ELEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)

Going through the that latest performance of [Elevation Oncology Inc., ELEV]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.42 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 308.37% that was higher than 200.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.