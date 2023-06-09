EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $623.05K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.52% to $211.22. During the day, the stock rose to $214.52 and sunk to $208.595 before settling in for the price of $210.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPAM posted a 52-week range of $197.99-$462.99.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $263.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $325.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 59300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 81,361 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,073. The stock had 5.67 Receivables turnover and 1.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.54, operating margin was +11.49 and Pretax Margin of +10.51.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 350.00, making the entire transaction reach 350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,762. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s SVP/Head of Global Delivery sold 13,333 for 440.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,877,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,572 in total.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.34) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 15.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.10% and is forecasted to reach 12.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.01, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.62.

In the same vein, EPAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.28, a figure that is expected to reach 2.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Going through the that latest performance of [EPAM Systems Inc., EPAM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.37 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.48% While, its Average True Range was 12.19.

Raw Stochastic average of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.20% that was higher than 56.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.