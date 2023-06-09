First BanCorp. (FBP) EPS is poised to hit 0.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.23% at $12.87. During the day, the stock rose to $13.02 and sunk to $12.605 before settling in for the price of $13.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBP posted a 52-week range of $10.18-$16.40.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $180.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.36.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3133 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 316,546 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +45.13 and Pretax Margin of +45.13.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. First BanCorp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 11.61, making the entire transaction reach 34,827 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 84,895. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Director bought 500 for 12.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,928 in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +30.76 while generating a return on equity of 17.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First BanCorp. (FBP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.22, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.51.

In the same vein, FBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of First BanCorp. (FBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.47% that was higher than 40.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.