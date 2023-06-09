Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) volume hits 5.34 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2023, Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) set off with pace as it heaved 7.32% to $3.37. During the day, the stock rose to $3.79 and sunk to $2.81 before settling in for the price of $3.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRZA posted a 52-week range of $1.06-$15.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -566.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.72.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. Forza X1 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.14, making the entire transaction reach 5,710 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,332. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s Director bought 4,332 for 1.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,198. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,332 in total.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -47.63.

Forza X1 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -566.50%.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 47.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37.

In the same vein, FRZA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54.

Technical Analysis of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Forza X1 Inc., FRZA]. Its last 5-days volume of 30.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 347.76% that was higher than 148.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.