GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Moves -3.85% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on June 08, 2023, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) started slowly as it slid -3.85% to $0.61. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6534 and sunk to $0.5952 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$4.30.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6546, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8151.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 11.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24, this organization’s President, CEO bought 32,000 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 20,445 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,870. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 20, Company’s CFO bought 8,000 for 0.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,184 in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -90.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.48 million was lower the volume of 1.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0484.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.26% that was lower than 121.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.