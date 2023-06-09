GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) volume hits 0.64 million: A New Opening for Investors

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) open the trading on June 08, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.68% to $36.96. During the day, the stock rose to $37.27 and sunk to $36.60 before settling in for the price of $36.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFL posted a 52-week range of $23.10-$38.26.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $320.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.73.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. GFL Environmental Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.21%, in contrast to 96.09% institutional ownership.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.78.

In the same vein, GFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

[GFL Environmental Inc., GFL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.84% that was lower than 25.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.