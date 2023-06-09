Search
Steve Mayer
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) EPS is poised to hit 0.49 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) established initial surge of 0.34% at $59.40, as the Stock market unbolted on June 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $59.875 and sunk to $58.675 before settling in for the price of $59.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFS posted a 52-week range of $36.81-$72.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 630.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $550.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $542.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.17.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.70, operating margin was +15.55 and Pretax Margin of +18.89.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.49) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 16.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 630.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.10.

In the same vein, GFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc., GFS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.46% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.29% that was higher than 41.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

