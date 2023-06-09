Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.85: Right on the Precipice

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.44% at $9.55. During the day, the stock rose to $9.86 and sunk to $9.51 before settling in for the price of $9.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDYN posted a 52-week range of $8.00-$24.27.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 73.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -221.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $685.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.85.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3744 employees. It has generated 81,749 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,692. The stock had 6.38 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.84, operating margin was -6.77 and Pretax Margin of -6.59.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 71.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 74,296 shares at the rate of 11.82, making the entire transaction reach 877,956 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,274,136. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s Director sold 60,000 for 12.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 753,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 648,709 in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -221.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.65.

In the same vein, GDYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.79 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.85% that was higher than 64.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.