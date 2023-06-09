Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) 20 Days SMA touch 2.06%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) started the day on June 08, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.53% at $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.17 and sunk to $0.1501 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HSDT posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$2.76.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1846, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2922.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 26 employees. It has generated 30,269 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -541,231. The stock had 2.65 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.17, operating margin was -1875.35 and Pretax Margin of -1788.06.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.36%, in contrast to 5.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s President and CEO bought 80,041 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 19,946 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 332,517. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s President and CEO bought 89,300 for 0.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 308,003 in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1788.06 while generating a return on equity of -145.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.51.

In the same vein, HSDT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.0282.

Raw Stochastic average of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.44% that was lower than 75.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.